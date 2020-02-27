BIRMINGHAM — Eufaula head coach Michael Smith has seen a number of quality teams against his Tigers this year, but perhaps none as efficient as what they saw in Wednesday’s Class 6A state semifinals.
The Huffman Vikings shot 55.1 percent, including 61.5 in the opening half when they opened up a double-digit lead, and rolled to a 75-52 win over Eufaula at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The outcome pushed the Vikings (31-3) into Saturday’s state championship game. Eufaula finished the season 27-6.
“There have been not many games, though Lee (of Montgomery) might have been one, where we gave up that type of field goal percentage,” Smith said. “They move the ball well.
“They were patient, really patient. We tried to speed them up, but they wouldn’t speed up. We couldn’t force any turnovers. They were patient in waiting for the shot they wanted to take.”
The Vikings hit 27-of-49 and distributed 16 assists off the 27 made shots.
They also displayed good balance. Overall 11 Vikings scored and the five starters were especially efficient, combining for 56 points off 22-of-39 shooting (56.4 percent) from the floor, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers, and 10-of-16 at the foul line (62.5 percent), while also earning 15 assists and 22 rebounds.
Jonathan Murray had a team-high 15 points, hitting 6-of-12 shots, including 1-of-2 on 3 pointers, and making 2-of-2 free throws. Jamal Mott had 13 points, also hitting 6-of-12 shots, including a 3-pointer.
Jamon Reed had 12 points, hitting 4-of-5 from the floor and 4-of-6 at the foul line. Jquarius Sword had 11 points, making 4-of-5 from the floor and 3-of-6 at the foul line. James Burgess added five points off 2-of-5 shooting and 1-of-2 at the foul line.
Mott dished out five assists. Reed had four assists and a team-high nine rebounds, Burgess three assists and five rebounds, Murray two assists and five rebounds and Sword one assist and three rebounds.
“The preparation time after the regional finals was really good for us,” Huffman coach Stephen Ward said. “Eufaula is kind of identical to us as they play up and down, fast tempo and like to get out and go quick. We weren’t going to do anything different than what we did to get here, but we had to be more efficient and make better decisions.”
The Vikings were also efficient in a stat that doesn’t show in the box score — taking charges. They took five in the first half, including four by Reed. Three came off penetration drives by Tiger point guard Jadarious Blackshire.
“It was very frustrating,” Blackshire said. “Every time we drove, there seemed to be a charge. It took me off my game.”
Eufaula’s Smith also felt it stymied the Tigers, who were also called for a sixth offensive foul away from the ball during the opening half
“They did an excellent job of rotating and getting there (for the drives) and taking the charges,” Eufaula’s Smith said. “He (Blackshire) is a penetrator and he stopped penetrating because of that. That took us out of our element on offense.”
Huffman’s Ward said taking charges is a part of the Vikings game.
“They actually compete against each other to see who can take the most charges at every game. Whoever wins will get a Gatorade after the game,” Ward said.
Reed won the Gatorade honor Wednesday with his four in the first half. He tried unsuccessfully to add more in the second half, but drew a couple of blocking fouls.
“Our coach always tells us defense first,” Reed said. “He says you have to help your teammates with their defender. When their man gets past them, I just be ready to take the charge. Sometimes when their man gets past them, I tell them, ‘Get out of the way. I got it.’”
After Blackshire hit a 3-pointer to put Eufaula up 3-2, the Vikings scored nine straight to go in front 11-3 with 4:04 left in the opening quarter. Reed had already taken two charges from Blackshire, who had to go the bench, joining teammate Josh Paige, who also picked up two quick fouls.
The Tigers were already down a starter as junior Rodarius Thomas couldn’t play because of an injury. Now, two other starters were on the bench in foul trouble.
“Missing Rah-Rah (Thomas) hurt us too as he would have come with more energy and he would have been effective on defense,” Smith said.
The Vikings increased their lead to 17-5 before two free throws each by Jordan Brown and Eiszeric Thomas helped the Tigers trim the margin to 17-9 at the quarter break.
Huffman, though, quickly pushed the margin to double digits in the first minute of the second quarter on 1-of-2 free throws by Burgess and a 3-pointer by Murray.
The Viking lead never dipped below double digits the rest of the game. Huffman built a 41-24 lead by halftime, hitting 9-of-11 shots in the second quarter, and to 52-35 after three quarters.
Thomas, one of Eufaula’s four seniors, was one of the bright spots for the Tigers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Blackshire, despite playing just 12 minutes because of foul trouble, followed with 10 points. Caleb Paige had nine points and Brown nine rebounds.
Eufaula made just 16-of-51 shots (31.4 percent), including 3-of-24 on 3-pointers (a frigid 12.5 percent). The Tigers could only manage six steals and three assists.
Eufaula was playing in a state tournament game for a seventh straight decade, having played in tournaments in 1953, 1965, 1978, 1986, 1999, 2008, 2018 and now 2020. The Tigers won titles in 1953, 1978, 1986 and 1999 and finished runner-up in 1965 and 2018. They made the semifinals the other two years, 2008 and now 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.