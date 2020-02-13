marshall photo

Devontae Marshall, a senior at Barbour County High School, signed with the Jefferson Post-Graduate Hawks for football. He will attend Lawson College in Birmingham. Marshall is pictured at his signing with his mother, Tiwania Marshall. Jefferson Post-Graduate’s goal is to help high school graduates develop maturity, education and football skills in hopes they can become more eligible to play at a higher level of college. Last year, Jefferson Post-Graduate had a nine-game regular season, including opponents from Ohio, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

 Submitted photo
