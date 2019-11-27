Jaborius Bennett hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give Barbour County a 65-62 victory over Keith.
Ralph Williams led Barbour County in scoring with 27 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Willie Screws added 11 points.
Varsity GirlsG.W. Long 60,
Barbour County 14
Mary Beth Long had 15 points to lead G.W. Long. Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with 10.
