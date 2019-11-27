Jaborius Bennett hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give Barbour County a 65-62 victory over Keith.

Ralph Williams led Barbour County in scoring with 27 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Willie Screws added 11 points.

Varsity GirlsG.W. Long 60,

Barbour County 14

Mary Beth Long had 15 points to lead G.W. Long. Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with 10.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments