MONTGOMERY — Barbour County led virtually the whole game and had five players score in double figures in an 84-59 Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament rout of the Warhawks at Garrett Coliseum.
The Jaguars (24-10) moved to the regional tournament finals. They will face Geneva County on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Birmingham on Feb. 24.
“I think it will be a good game as it seems we match up pretty well because both of us have length and size on the inside,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “Both of us like to run up-tempo, so it will be a good game for everybody to come out and see.”
Daleville’s season came to an end at 18-11.
Daleville had a 3-2 lead less than a minute into the game on a Tomar Hobdy 3-pointer, but a Ralpheal Williams layup and dunk pushed the Jaguars up 6-3. They never trailed again.
The Warhawks, behind the play of Peanut Bloodsaw and Hobdy, stayed close throughout the first quarter before a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left by Jaborius Bennett gave Barbour County a 23-15 lead at quarter’s end.
The Jaguars built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and never looked back. They outscored Daleville 26-15 in the second quarter to go up 49-30 at halftime. They led 68-39 after three quarters.
“Overall, we played a really good game,” Fryer said. “We came out, got the momentum and got an up-tempo game. There is always room for improvement, but overall I think we played a good game. We are ready to move on to the next game on Tuesday.”
Willie Screws led the Jaguars with 23 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals. He hit 6-of-10 shots and 11-of-14 free throws.
Williams had 17 points, including three dunks, and nine rebounds. Javier Walker followed with 14 points, DeAunjai Williams had 12 points off the bench and Ziquayvion Nelson had 10 points to finish out the five in double figures.
“That means we have balanced scoring,” Fryer said of having reach double digits. “The last three games coming into the tournament we have actually had five guys each night in double figures. I hope we can continue to do that because it is hard to guard us when we do that.”
Daleville was led by Hobdy with 14 and Cam Giles and Jordan McDonald with 10 points each.
