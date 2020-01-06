Javier Williams had 25 points, Willie Screws 14 and Ralph Williams and Jaborius Bennett 10 each to lead Barbour County (9-11, 1-0) in a Class 2A, Area 5 73-53 win over Abbeville.
Tyrek Coleman had 21 points and Deven Mills 15 for Abbeville (6-8, 0-1)
Barbour County 58,
Booker T. Washington 51
Ralph Williams led the Jaguars with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Williams added 10 points and Javier Walker scored nine.
Varsity GirlsAbbeville 53,
Barbour County 14
Madisen Grimsley had 16 points and NyDiqua “Bree” Hardamon 12 for Abbeville (6-7, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 5 win.
DeAunjanai Williams had six points for Barbour County (0-13, 0-1).
Booker T. Washington 55,
Barbour County 10
Aaliyah Peterson scored eight for Barbour County.
JV Boys
Booker T. Washington 55,
Barbour County 25
IIeek Quinn scored 18 for Barbour County.
