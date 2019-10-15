CLAYTON -- Ariton jumped out to a big lead and never let up in routing Barbour County, 61-6, in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.
The Purple Cats, who improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in region play, clinched a state playoff spot with the win. Barbour County, which lost its 57th consecutive game, fell to 0-7 and 0-5.
Twelve players had at least one rush and six scored in the win. Zack Phillips had 75 yards, Hayes Floyd 70 and Zack Ward and Parker Garrett had 60 yards each. CJ McNabb had two rushing touchdowns, while Ward, Garrett, Blake Carroll, Brian Smith and Terrell Gilbert had one each.
Maddux Herring was 3-of-6 passing for 55 yards, including a 40-yard TD pass to Cade Webb and a 10-yard to Landon Tyler.
Defensively for Ariton, Phillips had 12 tackles, McNabb seven tackles and Terrell Gilbert six.
For Barbour County, Zakwazis Johnson connected with Raphael Williams on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Williams had five catches for 116 yards.
Defensively for the Jaguars, Charles Richardson had eight tackles, Johnson had seven, Jaquerious Bennett had six and Tom Hamrick and John Cromartie each had five.
