Barbour County Jaguars

CLAYTON -- Barbour County had nine turnovers, including seven fumbles, and earned only 33 total yards in falling 54-0 to Central-Hayneville.

The loss was the 51st straight for the Jaguars.

Javier Walker had eight tackles, Andre Kennedy six tackles and a fumble recovery and Ralphael Williams had three tackles and an interception. Williams also had a 43-yard reception on the game’s first play.

This week, Barbour County takes on the G.W. Long Rebels (1-0) at Clayton. The Rebels opened their season with a 20-16 victory over Dale County at Skipperville.

