D.J. Williams scored 12 points, Jaborius Bennett 10 and Ralph Williams 9 to lead Barbour County to a 49-43 victory over Carroll.

Carroll was led by Byson Dawkins with 15, while Elijah Terry and Lanterian Shider each scored nine.

VARSITY GIRLSCarroll 54,

Barbour County 30

Ameyah Gray scored 24 and Jordyn Crews 15 for Carroll.

Aleah Peterson scored 15 for Barbour County.

JV BOYSCarroll boys 57,

Barbour County 35

Jordan Killings scored 15 to lead the Eagles.

Barbour County was led by Martavious Griggs with 16.

MIDDLE SCHOOLBullock County boys 64,

Barbour County 27

For the Jaguars, Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs scored 10.

Barbour County girls 29,

Bullock County 21

Tamia Peterson scored 11 and Enasia Ivory 10 for the Jaguars.

