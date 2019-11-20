D.J. Williams scored 12 points, Jaborius Bennett 10 and Ralph Williams 9 to lead Barbour County to a 49-43 victory over Carroll.
Carroll was led by Byson Dawkins with 15, while Elijah Terry and Lanterian Shider each scored nine.
VARSITY GIRLSCarroll 54,
Barbour County 30
Ameyah Gray scored 24 and Jordyn Crews 15 for Carroll.
Aleah Peterson scored 15 for Barbour County.
JV BOYSCarroll boys 57,
Barbour County 35
Jordan Killings scored 15 to lead the Eagles.
Barbour County was led by Martavious Griggs with 16.
MIDDLE SCHOOLBullock County boys 64,
Barbour County 27
For the Jaguars, Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs scored 10.
Barbour County girls 29,
Bullock County 21
Tamia Peterson scored 11 and Enasia Ivory 10 for the Jaguars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.