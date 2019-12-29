The smallest kid on the floor was the biggest headache for Barbour County as the Jaguars beat Rehobeth 76-70.
Rehobeth’s 5-foot-4 guard Parker Turner scored 19 points — tied for team-high with Devonte Townsend — and the Rebels tied the game in the last three minutes at 66.
“Right at the end, we kind of switched up the defense and went to a box-and-one on 25 (Turner),” Barbour County coach Steve Fryer said. “He was killing us. We went to a man on him and that kind of made the difference for us at the end.”
Turner was 6-for-10 shooting and 5-for-8 on 3-pointers, but the Rebels did cool off down the stretch.
With the scored tied at 66, Barbour County center Ralpheal Williams, who finished with 14 points, made two free throws at the 2:32 mark. After two missed 3-pointers by Rehobeth, Jaborius Bennett made 3 of 4 foul shots to open a 71-66 advantage.
Turner hit a high floater in the paint that cut it back to three points with 1:39 left.
Willie Screws, who also had 14 points for the Jaguars, converted a Rehobeth turnover into a layup for a 73-68 lead with one minute remaining.
From that point, Rehobeth managed just two free throws by Townsend, who ripped down a game-high nine rebounds.
Barbour County’s leading scorer was Javier Walker, who came off the bench and scored 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the foul line. Bennett added 11 points.
Trey Thomas scored 11 points for the Rebels. Rehobeth’s Townsend scored 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, but was 7-for-15 from the foul line. As a team, the Rebels were 14 for 25 on free throws, while the Jaguars were 21 for 28.
Both teams played at a high level. Barbour County shot 67.5 percent from the field (27 for 40). Rehobeth shot 53.2 percent (25 for 47).
The Jaguars led 15-12 after the first quarter, 37-33 at halftime and 55-54 after three quarters.
“It was back and forth, like a slugfest all night. We were just fortunate to come out on top at the end,” Fryer said.
