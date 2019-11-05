Barbour County ended its season winless at 0-10 and has now lost 60 straight games after getting crushed by Bullock County, 64-6, Friday night.
It marked the sixth consecutive winless season for Barbour County football.
Bullock County led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter and 50-6 at halftime.
Jaquerrious Bennett threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams for the Jaguars’ lone score.
Zakwavis Johnson had four tackles for Barbour County. Tom Hamrick had three tackles and one caused fumble and Charles Richardson had two tackles and a fumble recovery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.