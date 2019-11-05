Barbour County ended its season winless at 0-10 and has now lost 60 straight games after getting crushed by Bullock County, 64-6, Friday night.

It marked the sixth consecutive winless season for Barbour County football.

Bullock County led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter and 50-6 at halftime.

Jaquerrious Bennett threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams for the Jaguars’ lone score.

Zakwavis Johnson had four tackles for Barbour County. Tom Hamrick had three tackles and one caused fumble and Charles Richardson had two tackles and a fumble recovery.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments