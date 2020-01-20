Jaborius Bennett led Barbour County with 24 points as the Jaguars cruised past Abbeville, 70-58.
Javier Walker scored 17, while Willie Screws and Ziquayvion Nelson added 9 each for Barbour County.
Abbeville was led by Deven Mills with 20.
Varsity Girls
Abbeville 52, Barbour County 40
Madisen Grimsley had 17 points, Makinna Gray 14 and JaMya Glover with 10 points to lead Abbeville.
Anesia Eutsey had 14 points to lead Barbour County.
JV Boys
Abbeville 54, Barbour County 22
Trent Lingo had 14 points and Dylan Crawford scored 12 to lead Abbeville.
Barbour County was led by Jaiden Ingram and Martarius Griggs with 9 points each.
