Jaborius Bennett led Barbour County with 24 points as the Jaguars cruised past Abbeville, 70-58.

Javier Walker scored 17, while Willie Screws and Ziquayvion Nelson added 9 each for Barbour County.

Abbeville was led by Deven Mills with 20.

Varsity Girls

Abbeville 52, Barbour County 40

Madisen Grimsley had 17 points, Makinna Gray 14 and JaMya Glover with 10 points to lead Abbeville.

Anesia Eutsey had 14 points to lead Barbour County.

JV Boys

Abbeville 54, Barbour County 22

Trent Lingo had 14 points and Dylan Crawford scored 12 to lead Abbeville.

Barbour County was led by Jaiden Ingram and Martarius Griggs with 9 points each.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments