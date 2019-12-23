Willie Screws scored 20 to lead Barbour County in an 85-71 loss to Smiths Station in the finals of the Lee County Tournament.
Ralph Williams added 16 points for the Jaguars and Jaborius Bennett 13.
Barbour County 77,
Russell County 68
Barbour County advanced to the championship game by beating Russell County behind four players in double figures.
Jaborius Bennett had 20 points, Willie Screws and Ralph Williams 14 each and DJ Williams 11 for the Jaguars.
Barbour County 53,
Notasulga 25
Javier Walker had 12 points and DJ Williams and Zaquavious Nelson had nine each for Barbour County.
