Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON AS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MOVE ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL RESULT IN THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME FLASH FLOODING AND FLOODING OF STREAMS AND LOW LYING AREAS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, NORTHEAST ALABAMA, AND SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, BLOUNT, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA, CHEROKEE AND ETOWAH. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. * THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH WIDESPREAD 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&