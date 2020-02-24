Eufaula native Tony Johnson, starting at point guard for Central Florida, had 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists in an 89-87 double-overtime victory last week at Cincinnati. He played 47 of the 50 minutes in the game.
Johnson was starting due to senior Dazon Ingram’s illness. Ingram is a former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Johnson will be wearing a face-protector the rest of the season to protect an injured nose.
Johnson had 15 points in a 75-74 loss on Saturday to Tulane.
In an interview, Johnson said getting to start didn’t affect his game plan and that defense was something UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins preached.
“My mindset didn’t change at all,” Johnson said. “I was just ready for the opportunity. I love to compete so every game is fun for me, but I definitely love playing on the road. I love big crowds. Just seeing the looks on fans faces.
“Early on in high school I didn’t play too much defense. But when I got to my last year of high school and here I knew I had to defend to get on the floor. When I got here, Coach Dawkins told me I was one of the worst defenders on the team. I’ve made strides. I look to improve a lot more.”
Johnson recalled when Dawkins recruited him.
“He said, ‘We want you here, we need you here, but kid, you need us.’”
UCF’s next game is Wednesday at UConn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.