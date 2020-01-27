johnson photo

Central Florida freshman Tony Johnson, a Eufaula native, scored a season-high 16 points for the Knights in their 87-79 loss at Wichita State Saturday. Johnson also made several highlight tapes with a three-quarter of the court length shot at the halftime buzzer. Johnson’s previous high was three points at Tulane. He has played in nine games for UCF (11-8, 2-5 in the American Athletic Conference). Eufaula native Robbie Laing is a Knights assistant. UCF plays host to No. 20 Memphis Wednesday. Former Alabama player Dazon Ingram also plays for head coach Johnny Dawkins’ Knights.

 UCF
Load comments