The Barbour County Junior Jaguars boys and girls basketball teams fell to 1-5 on the season, dropping two games to Admiral Moorer Middle School and once to Bullock County.
BCJH fell in the first meaning it home to the admirals, 64-33.
DyQwayshon Grubbs led the Jaguars with 18 points and Kareem Johnson had 5. Tony Coleman had 13 to pace AMMS, followed by Thomas Hill with 9.
In the second meeting at Eufaula, AMMS rolled to a 57-25 win. Ileek Quinn had 11 points and Grubbs 5 for the Jaguars. AMMS got 11 from Hill and 10 from Coleman.
Bullock County crushed BCJH 77-33 at Union Springs. Quinn led the way with 12 points for the Jaguars, Grubbs added 9 and Zakwanis Johnson 8. Keldrick Hurts had 31 for the Hornets.
The BCJH girls fell to AMMS, 35-13, at Clayton. Tamia Peterson had 8 to lead the Lady Jaguars. Ganielle Palmer paced AMMS with 10.
Ivory had 16 in a 39-20 loss in the rematch with AMMS. Palmer had 12 to lead AMMS, while Shantavia Jackson added 7.
The Lady Jags also fell to Bullock County, 37-21. Ivory had 9 and Anesia Eutsey 8 for the Lady Jags.
