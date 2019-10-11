The Barbour County Junior Varsity Jaguars lost a hard-fought football battle to Pike County, 40-20, falling to 0-4 on the season.
Pike County (3-0) led 20-0 in the first quarter. The Jaguars got on the board in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Ziquayvion Nelson, but Pike County answered and led 26-6.
The Jaguars cut their deficit to 26-12 in the third quarter on a 94-yard catch-and-run from Zakwavis Johnson to Nelson. The score was set up by an interception from Ileek Quinn at the 1-yard-line.
Pike County again answered and led 40-12 before Johnson added a 1-yard TD run.
Nelson led the Jaguars with 70 yards rushing and 124 receiving. Johnson was 8-of-14 passing for 235 yards. Quinn had 4 receptions for 86 yards.
Nelson led the BC defense with 5 tackles.
