Barbour County Schools

The Barbour County Junior Varsity Jaguars lost a hard-fought football battle to Pike County, 40-20, falling to 0-4 on the season.

Pike County (3-0) led 20-0 in the first quarter. The Jaguars got on the board in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Ziquayvion Nelson, but Pike County answered and led 26-6.

The Jaguars cut their deficit to 26-12 in the third quarter on a 94-yard catch-and-run from Zakwavis Johnson to Nelson. The score was set up by an interception from Ileek Quinn at the 1-yard-line.

Pike County again answered and led 40-12 before Johnson added a 1-yard TD run.

Nelson led the Jaguars with 70 yards rushing and 124 receiving. Johnson was 8-of-14 passing for 235 yards. Quinn had 4 receptions for 86 yards.

Nelson led the BC defense with 5 tackles.

 

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments