Lakeside’s junior varsity Lady Chiefs will be the No. 1 seed at the AISA Class AA State Tournament. All games will be Saturday at Lowndes Academy.
Lakeside will get a bye in the first round, but will take on the winner of Hooper Academy (4th seed)-Autauga Academy (6th seed) at 2 p.m. in the single-elimination tournament. If Lakeside, coached by Josh McConnell, survives the semifinal tilt, it will play in the state finals at 6 p.m. against either No. 2 seed Pickens Academy, No. 3 Patrician Academy or No. 5 Lowndes Academy.
Escambia Academy is the No. 1 seed in the boys’ state JV tourney, with Hooper Academy the No. 2 seed.
Lakeside roster
:
Abby Brown (10)
Aliza Erikson (21)
Sarah Elizabeth Goff (3)
Jayden Green (22)
Ellie Haney (20)
Addy Helms (12)
Chloe Helms (4)
Shelby Montgomery (5)
Rebecca Neville (11)
Anna Peak (35)
Meagan Powell (15)
Team managers — Tess Reynolds and Brooke Watson
Head coach — Josh McConnell
Assistant coach — Tyrone Smith
