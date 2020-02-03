Lakeside’s junior varsity girls finished as the AISA state runners-up. At the state tourney at Lowndes Academy, Lakeside received a bye in the first round, beat Hooper Academy 34-23 in the semifinals, then lost to host Lowndes Academy in the championship game 33-30 in overtime. The Lakeside JV girls finished 15-2 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.