Barbour County Jaguars

Barbour County fell to Ariton -- 25-3, 25-1,25-3 – and Abbeville – 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 in the first match and 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 in the second match – as the Lady Jaguars fell to 0-10 on the season in volleyball.

Against Abbeville on Senior Night, Teliya Russell led the Jaguars with 5 service points; Tasjma Walton had 3, Harkemini Johnson and Dorian Rodgers 2 each. Keishunna McCrae had 2 blocks.

Seniors Russell, Johnson, Rodgers, Kenydra Cunningham and Walton were honored before the game with flowers.

The JV Jaguars fell to 0-3 after falling to Ariton, 25-1, 25-3.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments