Barbour County fell to Ariton -- 25-3, 25-1,25-3 – and Abbeville – 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 in the first match and 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 in the second match – as the Lady Jaguars fell to 0-10 on the season in volleyball.
Against Abbeville on Senior Night, Teliya Russell led the Jaguars with 5 service points; Tasjma Walton had 3, Harkemini Johnson and Dorian Rodgers 2 each. Keishunna McCrae had 2 blocks.
Seniors Russell, Johnson, Rodgers, Kenydra Cunningham and Walton were honored before the game with flowers.
The JV Jaguars fell to 0-3 after falling to Ariton, 25-1, 25-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.