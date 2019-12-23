Former Eufaula Tiger Tonya Hunter, now the head coach at Hewitt-Trussville, led the Huskies to a 79-78 victory over Eufaula Saturday in the Lake City Classic.
For the Tigers, Kaitlyn Peterson scored 32, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 10 steals. Denahria Hicks scored 27 and had eight rebounds.
Hunter was the MVP of the 1994 Class 5A state tournament for Eufaula. She is the state’s first girls player to win a state championship as both a player and a coach. She played college basketball at West Georgia, was an assistant at B.T. Washington, then guided Shades Valley to a state title (2014) during her nine years there before taking over at Hewitt-Trussville. She was named the Class 6A Coach of the Year after winning the title at Shades Valley, then left for Hewitt-Trussville.
Eufaula 75,
Sumter Central 42
The balanced Tigers got 22 points and four steals from Kaitlin Peterson and 21 points and six rebounds from Kenahria Hicks.
Zahria Hoskey had 11 points and six steals, Mikasia Floyd added eight points and six rebounds and Jalyia Pierce added eight points and 10 boards.
Chardai Watkins led Sumter Central with 17 points and twin sister Jada Watkins added 16 points.
