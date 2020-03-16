Eufaula got out to a 4-run lead in the third inning and held on for a 7-6 victory over Ariton on Friday.
Ariton scored four runs in fifth.
The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. Eufaula collected 9 hits and Ariton had 10.
The Lady Tigers fired up the offense in the first inning. Eufaula scored one run when Emily Trammell singled.
Eufaula pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. Carly Puckett homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, Harley Smith singled to score a run, and Catherine Nolin singled in t2o runs.
Puckett pitched the Tigers to victory. She lasted seven innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs. She also finished 3-for-3 at the plate.
L Coker took the loss for Ariton. She lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out one.
Phillips and Tomlin each collected multiple hits for Ariton.
Eufaula 15, Russell County 0A 10-run second inning proved to much for the visitors as Eufaula stomped Russell County 15,0, Thursday.
The game lasted just three innings due to the mercy rule.
Eufaula had opened with four runs in the first inning.
Shanaya Collins, Carly Puckett and Sydney Wiggins each had two hits for EHS. Collins drove in four runs, while Puckett and Wiggins had three RBI each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.