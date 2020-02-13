MONTGOMERY — Kaitlin Peterson had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Mi’kasia Floyd and Denahria Hicks both had a double-doubles to lead Eufaula over Park Crossing, 66-63.

Floyd had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Hicks 10 points and 14 rebounds. The rebounding effort helped the Tigers earn 51 rebounds in the game.

Zahria Hoskey added 14 points and four steals for Eufaula.

The Tigers (25-6) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament where they will face Opelika on Friday.

CLASS 6ASOUTHWEST REGIONAL

GAME 1: B.C. Rain 55, Daphne 36

GAME 2: Gulf Shores 55, Bllount 47

GAME 3: Selma 32, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 29

GAME 4: Northridge 67, Stanhope Elmore 45

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

GAME 5: Dothan 59, Carver-Montgomery 46

GAME 6: Eufaula 66, Park Crossing 64

GAME 7: Opelika (25-6) 82, Pelham (21-8) 58

GAME 8: Chelsea 61, Russell County 51

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

GAME 9: McAdory 67, Jackson-Olin 29

GAME 10: Carver-Birmingham 74, Hueytown 45

GAME 11: Athens 60, Cullman 29

GAME 12: Muscle Shoals 61, Hartselle 32

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

GAME 13: Homewood 46, Pell City 28

GAME 14: Clay-Chalkville (16-10) 70, Huffman (6-22) 47

GAME 15: Fort Payne (23-7) 62, Mae Jemison 59

GAME 16: Hazel Green 37, Albertville 22

