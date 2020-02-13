MONTGOMERY — Kaitlin Peterson had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Mi’kasia Floyd and Denahria Hicks both had a double-doubles to lead Eufaula over Park Crossing, 66-63.
Floyd had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Hicks 10 points and 14 rebounds. The rebounding effort helped the Tigers earn 51 rebounds in the game.
Zahria Hoskey added 14 points and four steals for Eufaula.
The Tigers (25-6) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament where they will face Opelika on Friday.
CLASS 6ASOUTHWEST REGIONAL
GAME 1: B.C. Rain 55, Daphne 36
GAME 2: Gulf Shores 55, Bllount 47
GAME 3: Selma 32, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 29
GAME 4: Northridge 67, Stanhope Elmore 45
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
GAME 5: Dothan 59, Carver-Montgomery 46
GAME 6: Eufaula 66, Park Crossing 64
GAME 7: Opelika (25-6) 82, Pelham (21-8) 58
GAME 8: Chelsea 61, Russell County 51
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
GAME 9: McAdory 67, Jackson-Olin 29
GAME 10: Carver-Birmingham 74, Hueytown 45
GAME 11: Athens 60, Cullman 29
GAME 12: Muscle Shoals 61, Hartselle 32
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
GAME 13: Homewood 46, Pell City 28
GAME 14: Clay-Chalkville (16-10) 70, Huffman (6-22) 47
GAME 15: Fort Payne (23-7) 62, Mae Jemison 59
GAME 16: Hazel Green 37, Albertville 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.