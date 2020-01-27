Kaitlin Peterson had 18 points, 10 steals, eight assists and six steals as Eufaula’s Class 6A No. 6-ranked Lady Tigers crushed Abbeville, 81-24, Saturday.
Jada Woods also had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for Eufaula, while Zahria Hoskey added 12 for Eufaula, which improved to 22-4 with the win.
Madisen Grimsley led Abbeville with 16 points.
Eufaula 65, Lanett 63Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points, including two go-ahead free throws in the final 20 seconds to help Eufaula defeat Lanett. Peterson added six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Zahria Hoskey had 10 points and five rebounds and Jada Woods 9 points for EHS.
Breann Glade had 23 points and Ariel Hall 10 for Lanett.
