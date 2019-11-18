Kaitlin Peterson had 23 points, nine steals, four rebounds and two assists in leading Eufaula to a 54-28 win over Cottonwood in girls varsity basketball last week.
Zahria Hoskey had eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals for Eufaula in the season-opening win.
Mikasia Floyd added 10 points and seven rebounds for Eufaula.
“I am proud of the way we pressured the ball all night,” Eufaula head coach Jermieke Cliatt said. “We forced 32 Turnovers. Anytime we can do that, it’s huge for us. We won’t our identity to be defense when teams hear the name Eufaula. Of course, we have some areas we have to improve in and we will do that.
“First-game jitters are behind us and we our looking forward to our next opponent. I believe that you make your biggest adjustment from the first game of the season to the second. I am eager to see how we play our second ball game.”
