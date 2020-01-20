Eufaula’s Mi’Kasia Floyd hit the first of two free throws with six seconds left to break a tie game and the Tigers held on for the 58-57 victory as a final shot by the Wolves was off the mark.
Kaitlin Peterson led Eufaula with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Riley had 10 points and Floyd added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For Dothan, Alexis Hudgens scored 27 and Keke Wilson scored 15.
Eufaula 69, Pike County 34Katlin Peterson had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead Eufaula (19-4). Zahria Hoskey had 14 points and Aaliya Riley and Jada Woods had 8 points each.
Kyah Rouse had 13 points to lead Pike County (7-10).
