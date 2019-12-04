ehs logo

Kaitlin Peterson poured in 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had five assists and five steals for Eufaula in a 71-51 victory over Class 7A R.E. Lee Tuesday night.

Zahria Hoskey followed with 18 points, five steals and three rebounds, Mikasia Floyd had 16 points, three rebounds and six steals and Denahria Hicks had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

JV GIRLSDothan 30,

Eufaula 19

Kamri White had 11 points and Journey Bishop had eight to lead Dothan.

Emily Nix led Eufaula with nine points.

