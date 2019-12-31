The Enterprise girls basketball team won its final game at the Lady Eagles Invitational at Oak Mountain, winning in double-overtime over John Carroll 58-53 on Monday afternoon.
The game was tied at 43 after regulation and knotted at 51 after the first overtime before EHS outscored the Cavaliers 7-2 in the second overtime.
Clutch free-throw shooting was key for Enterprise, which knocked down 5-of-6 at the foul line in the second overtime, accounting for all but two of its points during the four-minute period.
Alehzia McClain and Jaydn Williams both hit two free throws and Dashia Nelson one in that extra period. Nicole Higgins scored the other two points on a basket.
McClain led the winning effort for the Wildcats with 25 points. Nelson added nine points and Harmony Baker eight for EHS.
