High school basketball action at the Lake City Classic will take place at the Eufaula High School gymnasium Friday and Saturday (Dec. 20-21).
Schedule:Friday, Dec. 20
Girls
3 p.m. — Hewitt-Trussville vs. P.K. Yonge (Gainesville, FL)
Boys
4:30 p.m. — Sumter Central vs. Cottonwood
Girls
6 p.m. — Eufaula vs. Sumter Central
Boys
7:30 p.m. — Eufaula vs. P.K. Yonge
Saturday, Dec. 21
Girls
3 p.m. — P.K. Yonge vs. Sumter Central
Boys
4:30 p.m. — P.K. Yonge vs. Cottonwood
Girls
6 p.m. — Eufaula vs. Hewitt-Trussville
Boys
7:30 p.m. — Eufaula vs. Sumter Central
