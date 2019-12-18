basketball logo

High school basketball action at the Lake City Classic will take place at the Eufaula High School gymnasium Friday and Saturday (Dec. 20-21).

Schedule:Friday, Dec. 20

Girls

3 p.m. — Hewitt-Trussville vs. P.K. Yonge (Gainesville, FL)

Boys

4:30 p.m. — Sumter Central vs. Cottonwood

Girls

6 p.m. — Eufaula vs. Sumter Central

Boys

7:30 p.m. — Eufaula vs. P.K. Yonge

Saturday, Dec. 21

Girls

3 p.m. — P.K. Yonge vs. Sumter Central

Boys

4:30 p.m. — P.K. Yonge vs. Cottonwood

Girls

6 p.m. — Eufaula vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Boys

7:30 p.m. — Eufaula vs. Sumter Central

