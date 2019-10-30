The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The rains this week are moving the fish more to the shallows. The bass are hitting top-water baits early. Buzz and spinner baits are working well. Frogs are getting to be more consistent. Worms and creature baits on jigs and Texas rigs are the trick as the morning moves along. Deeper fish are hitting spoons and big plastics near cover on the ledges.
Crappie are getting better on the deeper cover with minnow tipped jigs.
The pan fish are still eating wigglers on the flats, the winds have hindered these trips of late but the shell crackers are still biting.
Catfish continue to work on the jugs in the creeks baited with cut bait.
Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org, get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament will be announced in the next few weeks.
Enjoy what God has provided for us on the river. The time you spend on the water with your family will create memories your kid’s will talk about for generations.
God bless and good fishin’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: Oct. 30» Current Level — 188.70
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — Low 70s
» Slight stain
Upcoming Tournaments
(all times central)
Wiregrass Student Angler Trail
Nov. 16
Alabama BASS Nation High School team Trail
Feb. 14-15, 2020
Take off from Lakepoint State Park Marina at safe light
Weigh in — TBD
Expected boats — 220
For more information email highdar@auburn.edu.
