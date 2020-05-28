Sam Williams — Fishing is hot on Lake Eufaula right now. The fronts and barometric pressure changes make it necessary to work out your known holding areas, but the fish are being caught. We had some nice fish caught in the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant tournament last Saturday. We had one 7.65-pound and a couple of 6-pounders brought to the scales. I spoke with a game biologist Tuesday and he reminded me about the over population of mid-sized bass on our river. We need to have our fishermen eat some of these tasty fish to balance the eco system and we will see more bass over 7-pounds coming to the scales in these tournaments. He also mentioned the spotted bass all need to go in the frying pan. We only have one food source to feed this fishery.
Bass are being caught shallow on Buzz baits with frog trailers; Snagless Sally has been a great choice, and chatter baits remain a consistent bait as well. Work these baits in and over the cover and pads. Soft plastics on swim jigs and shaky heads or Texas rigs worked tight on the grass areas very slow are catching nice bass. The deeper fish are on the structure and manmade cover. Deep cranks, jigs, large worms and jigging spoons are a good bet here. Just a reminder, once a person places a fish attractor in public water, it becomes public property; anyone has the right to legally fish it.
Crappie are still holding good on the deeper structure and with the water clearing up, the bite is better. Some are coming from the shallow cover areas.
Shellcrackers and bluegill are eating crickets and worms near the banks, especially where you find blow downs in the water.
Catfish are eating cut bait on jugs in the creeks. They are a lot of fun to keep the kids involved chasing the jugs.
This is the best time to take your family on the boat or on the bank to get out of the house. It is the perfect time to experience what God has provided for our enjoyment and make memories that last a lifetime.
The Alabama Children’s Classic Bass tournament is coming up June 13 at Lakepoint. The payout has been increased, the big bass pot has been improved, and Big Bass Bash has sanctioned our tournament and will pay an additional $500 to any tagged fish caught. Two tagged bass were caught last weekend, one in the Scott Woodruff Tournament by Fort Benning Sgt. Matthew Bawden and Eufaula’s Steve Croley. Both got $2,000 for their catch. Go to www.alabamachildrensclassic.org to sign up, applications are in the local tackle stores or you can call 334 687 6266 for info. We will beat the Community Center on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. central time for registration and to pick up flight cards.
Be safe on the river and keep an eye on the afternoon storms.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
v v v
Lake Eufaula reading: May 27» Current Level — 188.48
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Mid 70’s
» Clear to light stain
v v v
Tournament Schedule
MAY
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
