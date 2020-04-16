The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The weekend storms have dirtied up the water a little more and the winds have left more debris floating in the river. Be aware of where you are running your boat as some of the logs are just under the surface. These cold spells and fronts are going to have the fish spooky again. We never know what the weather has in store for us ‘till after Easter here in the South. Hopefully, it’ll will begin to settle down and the fishing will become more consistent.
The bass are still trying to work the shallows, If you see bait or bird activity, work these areas out with different baits ‘till you get a strike. Try to match the bait with like lures and size. The fish will need to be finessed so be patient. If the area is still really muddy, choose noisy lures like buzz baits, spinner baits over the top or chatter baits ripped on the edges. The deeper fish are still hitting crank baits and Carolina rigs with big soft plastics.
Crappie are hitting minnows on the ledges in the creeks; work the areas slow. They are scattered right now. Try the grass edges as well. You will find them in these areas too.
Catfish are also in the creeks and are doing well on the jugs baited with cut bait. Some are also in the grass edges.
We are still planning on our scheduled dates for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament May 23 and the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 13. Please watch our web site and news letters to keep abreast on our latest up dates. We pray all this confusion will be over by then. Sign up for our newsletter at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org.
Enjoy an outing on the lake with your family. It’s a good way to get out of the house and provide some great food for your table. Enjoy what God has provided for us.
Be safe and pray for our doctors and nurses as they stand on the front lines to protect us from this virus. Pray for our leaders as well.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: April 15
» Current Level — 188.41
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Upper 60s, Low 70s
» Heavy stain
Tournament Schedule
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA AFT Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
