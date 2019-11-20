The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The water is dropping and the shallows are warming up as the sun rises. The rains have left the main river a little muddy but the creeks are clear. The shallow bite is still on but slow. Blade baits are the answer this week. Plenty of Jacks are hitting the spinner and chatter baits. They are a great tasting fish fried up with some grits. The red shad worm is still the better color worked really slow on a Texas rig. The deeper fish are hitting Carolina rigs, deep cranks and heavy jigs. June bug worms and chunks are the color for the deep cover fish.
Crappie are deep on trash piles and cover. Jig-tipped minnows are getting some nice slabs.
Catfish and bream have slowed with the rain and fronts.
Lake Eufaula reading: Nov. 20
» Current Level — 188.42
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — Mid 50s
» Heavy stain on river, creeks clear
