Sam Williams — The weekend storms have left the river muddy and full of floating debris. April has given us an excess of 10 inches of rain and the river is really full.
Bass are beginning to settle in and the tournament fishermen are doing better. It took over 20 pounds to win one last Saturday. The high water has them on the banks in the new cover where the new bit is. The shad and birds are still the best way to locate these areas. The deeper fish are on structure mainly on the first drops.
Crappie are on deeper structure eating minnows. spot
Catfish are still eating cut bait on jugs in creeks.
We are still planning on our scheduled dates for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament May 23 and the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 13. Please watch our website and news letters to keep abreast on our latest up dates. We pray Gov. Ivy will be able to have us headed back to normal soon. Sign up for our newsletter at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org.
The ramps are really full all week long now as families are enjoying time on the water to get out of the house and be in a safe situation as we continue to be safe with limited contact to avoid this virus. God has something for us to learn from this current situation, maybe getting back to family time may be it. Quiet time on the water is a good way to reflect on real life. It can also produce some great meals and memories that last a lifetime.
Be safe on the water with all the things floating from the high water. The bank fishing is also great; keep your eyes open for snakes when you walk to your fishing spot. They are mating this time of year.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Lake Eufaula reading: April 22Current level — 191.48
Full pool — 188.00
Water temperature — Upper 60s
Muddy
Tournament Schedule
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA AFT Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
