The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The lake is fishing really good right now. The shallow bite for bass is holding all day; you need to work the areas slow and change baits from time to time. Buzz baits, Snagless Sally’s , Chatter baits and frogs are working in the cover areas. Trick worms on a shaky head on the edges are also getting a good bite. Creature baits on swim jigs will help also. The deeper bass are hitting large worms on a Carolina rig. Deep cranks are also a good choice.

I talked with the Alabama Game biologist this week about the sore spots on the largemouth bass, They sent samples to Auburn and they report that the issue is Red Spot Disease. It is not terminal but the fish are stressed and require some TLC in the live well for the tournament fishermen. Water treatment and cool water will help keep them healthy for the weigh-in. We still need to balance our fishery; some of these fish need to be eaten so we can gain a better size average.

Crappie are still holding on deeper structure and eating minnows. Panfish are eating worms and crickets on the banks where you find blow downs and cover. Beetle spins are fun on light spinning rigs for these good eating fish as well.

Catfish are always wanting a good meal on the jugs in the creeks; cut bait and shad will fill your table with a great meal.

The Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament to support Niemann-Pick disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support is coming up June 13. Safety briefing June 12 from 5 p.m. at Eufaula Community Center for registration and flight card pick up. If you have problems on our website, www.alabamachildrensclassic.org, please call 334 687 6266 for information. Our webmaster and avid supporter for our foundation for the past 20 years, David Chester, passed away June 2 from a long battle with lung disease. Pray for David’s family.

God Bless & Good Fishn’

Capt. Sam

Lake Eufaula reading: June 3» Current Level — 188.91

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water Temperature — Low 80s

» Clear

Tournament Schedule

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

27 — Alabama Bass Trails

JULY

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship

