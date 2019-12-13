The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — These winter cold fronts and barometric swings have the fish totally confused and considering the last great shad hatch, they are full. It takes a slow and patient presentation to aggregate a bite. Texas-rigged green pumpkin and red shad worms worked near wood and rocks are catching some fish. Blade baits in the grassy areas after the sun gets up are still getting hits from bass and Jacks. The deeper fish are hitting jigging spoons. They can be held in the school and bounced to finesse a strike.

Crappie have moved to the deeper cover where the natural and manmade structures are located. Minnows are getting some strikes, the smaller spoons worked horizontally just above the schools are working better. The ones being caught are nice sized slabs.

Catfish and bream have slowed as well. Cats are very slow but a few are coming in off cut bait on jugs.

The weather patterns will settle down in a few weeks as winter sets in and the fishing patterns will become a little more stable. Be patient and keep fishing.

I pray everyone has a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and spends time outdoors with family and kids creating memories. God has provided the perfect place, away from distractions, to bond with family, enjoy it.

Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org, get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament have been posted, we listened to our fishermen and made the changes.

We still need volunteers and business support for Scott Woodruff and his journey for his heart transplant. You can contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 for information about the National Transplant Foundation and how you can help our local hero.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishingguideservice.com www.alabamachildrensclassic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 10

» Current Level — 188.197.87

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — Mid 50’s

» Stained

2020 Tournament Schedule

JANUARY

11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation

25 — Alabama Crappie Masters

25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

FEBRUARY

1 — ABN College State Championship

8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier

22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division

22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

29 — ABA AFT Division 12

MARCH

March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)

7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers

7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples

13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament

14 — ABN Qualifiers

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

