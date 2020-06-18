The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The water level has been holding steady for over a week now and the bass continue to feed shallow. The early morning frog bite has been exciting. Blade baits are also a good choice. The same patterns are still working , shaky heads and Texas rig’s with trick worms worked around the grass and pad edges are getting some nice bass. The bait fish are working these areas and keeping the bass in tight. As the bite slows down, locate the first drop and work these areas with lipless cranks and lipped cranks about the size of the shad you see working. The deeper bass are still holding on the deeper trash piles. Big lipped crank baits, Carolina rigs, jigs and large spoons are doing well in these areas. Soft plastic colors that are working are green pumpkin, red shad, South African special and June bug.
Crappie have settled in on their summer pattern on trash piles in 12- to 20-feet. Minnows and jigs are the answer here.
The bluegills are in the grass areas and along the blow downs on the banks. Worms and crickets are the bait to use here.
Shell crackers are on the flats eating wigglers. You can catch everything out there; the bigger fish are feeding on the panfish.
Catfish are doing well on night crawlers and cut bait on jugs or bottom fishing.
Be sure and take time to get your family out on the water while the kids are out of school. God has provided us with a fantastic body of water here on Lake Eufaula. The memories you make will be a topic of discussion at family gatherings for generations to come.
Be safe on the water and keep plenty of drinking water and sunscreen. Watch for afternoon storms that blow in during these hot days.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Hawks Fishing Guide Service
Lake Eufaula reading: June 17» Current Level — 189.64
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Mid ’80’s
» Clear
Tournament Schedule
JUNE
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.