fishing report photo

Stone and Marc Nerves of Austin, Texas, enjoyed a recent outing on Lake Eufaula with Capt. Sam Williams.

 Photo submitted by Sam Williams

The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The weather changes continue to have a negative effect on the bite. Bass are hitting bladed bait, mostly a reaction strike. The fish we are ringing in are spitting our fresh shad, so they are not hungry. It takes a lot of patience to work out an area thoroughly before moving to a new location. The deeper fish are doing well on small-bodied lures. The shad are from the hatch a few weeks ago and are still small. If you do not have a big-lipped small bait, rig it on a Carolina rig so you can retrieve it slow. If you get over a trash pile with a concentrated school, drop a heavy spoon on them and work it vertically in them. We have a great fish population and they are in great shape; it just takes work right now to get a limit.

Crappie are doing better. They are on the deeper structure and hitting minnows. The big numbers are not there right now but the ones being caught are good sized.

Bream and shell crackers are slowing down but worms on the bottom on the flats are still getting a few and the squealer cats are there as well. They are the best eating for sure.

Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org and get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament will be announced in the next few days, you do not want to miss this exciting announcement. We still need volunteers and business support for Scott Woodruff and his journey for his heart transplant. You can contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 for information about the National Transplant Foundation and how you can help our local hero.

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Enjoy what God has blessed us with in our great outdoors, take your kids and grandkids fishing and hunting. Those times will be shared at the supper table for generations to come.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishing guideservice.com www.alabamachildrens classic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Nov. 26» Current Level — 188.43

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — Mid 50s

» Slight stain

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments