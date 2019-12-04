The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The cool spell has made a difference in the fish movement. The bass have moved to the first drops looking for warmer water. Slow presentation is the answer right now. Jigs with big red trailers are working. Carolina rigs are also doing the trick. Big chunks and worms are a good bait to work. The bigger Jacks are still hitting bladed baits near the shallow cover after the sun gets up.
Crappie are on deep cover and hitting a small jigging spoons worked horizontally in the schools. Use your fish finder to locate these fish schooling on the deeper trash piles and fish attractors.
Catfish and bream have slowed down during these cool fronts.
Deer season is in full swing, the lake is wide open. Take time to take your kids and grandkids fishing and hunting and share God’s great outdoors with them. The memories will last a lifetime. Christmas is fast approaching; remember to share with the younger generation the true meaning for this celebration.
Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org and get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament will be announced in the next few days, you do not want to miss this exciting announcement. We still need volunteers and business support for Scott Woodruff and his journey for his heart transplant. You can contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 for information about the National Transplant Foundation and how you can help our local hero.
God bless and good fishin’.
Capt. Sam Williams
Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 4
» Current Level — 187.87
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — High 40’s to low 50’s
» Heavy stain; upper creeks clean
2019 Tournament Schedule
DECEMBER
7-8 — NBT GA/AL District Championship
2020 Tournament Schedule
JANUARY
11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation
25 — Alabama Crappie Masters
25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
FEBRUARY
1 — ABN College State Championship
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
