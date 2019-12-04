fishing photo

Aleisha Padgett displays her very first bass. She caught it on Lake Eufaula with guide Tracy Beall.

 Photo provided by Tracy Beall

The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The cool spell has made a difference in the fish movement. The bass have moved to the first drops looking for warmer water. Slow presentation is the answer right now. Jigs with big red trailers are working. Carolina rigs are also doing the trick. Big chunks and worms are a good bait to work. The bigger Jacks are still hitting bladed baits near the shallow cover after the sun gets up.

Crappie are on deep cover and hitting a small jigging spoons worked horizontally in the schools. Use your fish finder to locate these fish schooling on the deeper trash piles and fish attractors.

Catfish and bream have slowed down during these cool fronts.

Deer season is in full swing, the lake is wide open. Take time to take your kids and grandkids fishing and hunting and share God’s great outdoors with them. The memories will last a lifetime. Christmas is fast approaching; remember to share with the younger generation the true meaning for this celebration.

Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org and get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament will be announced in the next few days, you do not want to miss this exciting announcement. We still need volunteers and business support for Scott Woodruff and his journey for his heart transplant. You can contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 for information about the National Transplant Foundation and how you can help our local hero.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishingguideservice.com

www.alabamachildrensclassic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 4

» Current Level — 187.87

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — High 40’s to low 50’s

» Heavy stain; upper creeks clean

2019 Tournament Schedule

DECEMBER

7-8 — NBT GA/AL District Championship

2020 Tournament Schedule

JANUARY

11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation

25 — Alabama Crappie Masters

25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

FEBRUARY

1 — ABN College State Championship

8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier

22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division

22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

29 — ABA AFT Division 12

MARCH

March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)

7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers

7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples

13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament

14 — ABN Qualifiers

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

