The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The constant rains have caused a major fluctuation in the lake level. Over the past week or so we have seen a little over a three-foot change. The river remains very dirty. The rains up north have Lanier and West Point even higher and muddy. I talked with a buddy up there and he informed me his dock was under water and we would soon get that muddy water through here as well.
While the water was at its peak, the fish were tight in the new cover and punching with jigs and creature baits were doing very good. The water has been moving constantly as they regulate the excess water resulting in a good bite on the deeper ledges as the bass wait to ambush the bait fish coming by. These fish are in great shape and our spring fishing promises to be really hot. Chatter baits, noisy traps and red colored plastics are the bait of choice in this muddy water. The pumps on the refuge areas have been running, keeping the bait fish active. These areas are great for bladed jigs and ripping lipless crank baits. Watch the birds as they are feeding, the fish are pushing these bait schools up as they feed under them.
Crappie are still deep on trash piles eating minnows.
Catfish are always hungry and cut bait on jugs will keep you busy and put a great meal on the table. There’s nothing better than a mess of fresh caught river cats with the family sitting around the table.
You tournament fishermen be sure and check www.albanybassclub,com for information about the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament March 28 and www.alabamachildrensclassic.org for information about our June 13 event. Check out the new payouts.
Hunting season is in the books for another year, get your family on the water and make memories in the outdoors God has blessed us with. Keep a close eye on the weather and be safe.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: Feb. 12
» Current Level — 188.36
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
FEBRUARY
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
