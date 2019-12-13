The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — These winter cold fronts and barometric swings have the fish totally confused and considering the last great shad hatch, they are full. It takes a slow and patient presentation to aggregate a bite. Texas-rigged green pumpkin and red shad worms worked near wood and rocks are catching some fish. Blade baits in the grassy areas after the sun gets up are still getting hits from bass and Jacks. The deeper fish are hitting jigging spoons. They can be held in the school and bounced to finesse a strike.
Crappie have moved to the deeper cover where the natural and manmade structures are located. Minnows are getting some strikes, the smaller spoons worked horizontally just above the schools are working better. The ones being caught are nice sized slabs.
Catfish and bream have slowed as well. Cats are very slow but a few are coming in off cut bait on jugs.
The weather patterns will settle down in a few weeks as winter sets in and the fishing patterns will become a little more stable. Be patient and keep fishing.
I pray everyone has a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and spends time outdoors with family and kids creating memories. God has provided the perfect place, away from distractions, to bond with family, enjoy it.
Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org, get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament have been posted, we listened to our fishermen and made the changes.
We still need volunteers and business support for Scott Woodruff and his journey for his heart transplant. You can contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 for information about the National Transplant Foundation and how you can help our local hero.
God bless and good fishin’.
Capt. Sam Williams
- — -
Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 10
Current Level — 188.197.87
Full Pool — 188.00
Water temperature — Mid 50’s
Stained
- — -
2020 Tournament Schedule
Schedule
JANUARY
11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation
25 — Alabama Crappie Masters
25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
FEBRUARY
1 — ABN College State Championship
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
