The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — Fishing has not changed much over the past few weeks. The river seems like it will never clear up. The unusual warm weather has caused the fish to spawn again. The bass have moved shallow to make their beds. I talked to a buddy that is using very noisy blade baits and getting good tournament quality bass where we were catching bedding fish last spawn. Sight fishing is out right now; remember where the beds were and you can locate the fish. Chatter baits and lipless cranks with noisy bodies will attract a hit on the creek drops. Find the schooling fish on your electronics and work a big jigging spoon vertically in them. Look for the bird activity and work the area with suspending jerk baits.
Crappie still hold on the man-made structure; minnows are the bait to use. Night fishing under causeways with lights are also getting a good mess to eat.
Catfish are doing well in creeks on jugs baited with cut bait. The smell travels further in the dense water, so does the noise on the bass lures.
Those fishermen that wish to fish the Albany Bass Club tournament that now supports the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant March 28 need to get registered, flight one is almost full. go to www.albanybassclub,net to register, check the local bait shops here in town or call Capt. Sam Williams 334-355-5057 to get an application. You can also find applications for the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament to be help June 12-13.
Keep warm when you are on the water and drink plenty of water. The MLF pros will be in town next week, show them a friendly Eufaula welcome if you run into them. On Feb 8, Mark Rose, Alton Jones Sr., Alton Jones Jr. and Andy Montgomery will be at Parkview at 5 to share their testimonies and fishing tips with the young fishermen. Contact John Wayne Robinson 706-573-5102 if you wish to attend so he can get a head count.
Lake Eufaula reading: Jan. 29
»Current Level — 189.19
»Full Pool — 188.00
Muddy
Tournament Schedule
JANUARY
25 — Alabama Crappie Masters
25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
FEBRUARY
1 — ABN College State Championship
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.