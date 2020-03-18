The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The lake level has finally settled down over the past week holding fairly steady. The fish are settling down and the bite is looking to get hot.

Bass are still needing noisy presentations to generate a strike. Chatter baits with creature type trailers, blade baits and loud crank baits are a great choice. Soft plastics on a jig or Texas rig are also working. Frogs and spinner baits worked over mats and pad cover are getting surface strikes. Punching the grass cover is also working.

Crappie are still holding deep, but some are hitting minnows near cover shallow in the creeks.

Due to the situation with the coronavirus situation, we have decided to move the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament from March 28 to May 23. We respect the need to for safety and need crowds at our events to support our fundraising efforts. We pray this will not hinder our fishermen from supporting our goals. This situation is out of our control and we apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057, or Bubba Barlow at 229-881-2250 with any questions.

We are continuing to receive entries right along. We have not changed the date of the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 12-13. Hopefully all this confusion will be settled down by then.

We are still experiencing weather fronts that affect the bite. Locate the deeper fish with your electronics and work then into a strike. Watch the birds and baitfish in the shallows. Work out these areas before moving. The fish will bite, be patient.

Get on the water with your family, memories are made for a lifetime and we have not found any virus out there.

Lake Eufaula reading: March 18

» Current Level — 188.25

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water Temperature — Mid-’60s

» Heavy stain to slightly muddy

- — -

Tournament Schedule

MARCH

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

