The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The water level is holding steady with a slight rise as we are between two fronts and the rains continue. The rains are aggravating to fishermen at times but we must remember, we live and fish in a farming community and the rain is the life blood for the farmers’ livelihood.
The shallow bite is still holding strong. The morning frog bite has heated up in the pads and isolated grassy areas. Trick worms, shaky heads and swim jigs are a great choice to work these same areas. The blade baits are still working as well.
These fish have been hit hard with all the tournaments being held here lately. With the restrictions from the virus shut down, all these trails are holding makeup events now. It is not hurting our fishery at all. It just means we need to work these areas slower to finesse a strike. We are also experiencing a huge May Fly hatch this week.
The bluegills are feeding heavily in these areas, the bass are feeding on the Gills. These strikes are reaction bites and will keep us on our toes. We have also had another shad hatch. You can see these balls of bait working the surface and the schools of bass and hybrids are feeding on them. Blade baits and lipless crank baits worked through these bait pods will get you some great action.
The deeper bass are scattered on the trash piles on the first drops near the shallow areas holding fish. Deep cranks, Carolina rig’s, heavy Texas rigs with big worms and jig’s worked through these areas are a great bait choice. If you need a slower, deep presentation, rig a lipped crank or a floating rattle trap on your Carolina rig and work it through these areas. Choose a lure the size of the bait you find in the area.
Crappie remain on the deeper structure in the creeks. Jigs with minnows and minnows on an Aberdeen hook will get you a great mess of fish.
Bluegills are feeding on the May Fly’s along the banks and Cypress trees. Toss a beetle spin in these spots as you are looking for another reaction bite. If the fly’s slow down, work the same areas with wigglers and crickets. The action is fast and fun.
Catfish are always hungry. Jug fishing is a lot of fun to keep the kid’s from getting bored. Watching these jugs dance and run is exciting. Bait them with cut bait, hot dogs and shad.
We are living in some challenging times right now. I believe the Lord is testing us and we must remember we are all God’s children and need to pray for one another, love one another and stop listening to the fake news trying to divide our great Nation. The virus does not like the heat and sun. Getting the family out fishing is safe and a great way to build memories that last for generations as well as provide a fantastic meal for the family. You can’t beat a good fish meal that the family caught together. Keep plenty of sun screen and water and enjoy God’s creation.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Hawks Fishing Guide Service
Lake Eufaula reading: July 8» Current Level — 189.66
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Mid 80s
» Stained
Tournament Schedule
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.