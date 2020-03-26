The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The river is trying to stabilize again and the fish are settling down some. The water levels have also become more stable. The river is a safe place to be during this stressful time in our world. It is a good opportunity to spend quality time with family, in small groups and enjoy a great, healthy meal from your catch.

Bass are trying to move shallow. Big Bite fighting frog in a hematoma color is reported to be getting good action. Chatter baits and spinner baits are also a great choice as well as Texas rigged soft plastics. The deeper fish are hitting lipless crank baits and deeper cranks. Carolina Rigs hooked up with creature baits are good. Bass are eating crawfish, too.

Crappie are on the ledge for the deeper bite but we have begun to catch them shallow when the sun is good and bright. Minnows are the best bait but the jig should be in play very soon.

Panfish are also moving shallow and crickets are their choice right now.

Catfish are really hot in the creeks eating cut bait on jugs. We have been getting some really nice ones and they are really great for a good family dinner.

As reported last week, due to the situation with the Coronavirus situation, we have decided to move the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament from March 28 to May 23. We respect the need for safety and we need crowds at our events to support our fundraising efforts.

We pray this will not hinder our fishermen from supporting our goals. This situation is out of our control and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057, or Bubba Barlow at 229-881-2250 with any questions. We are continuing to receive entries right along. We have not changed the date of the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 12-13. Hopefully all this confusion will be settled down by then.

Enjoy what God provides for us, you can’t beat family time in the outdoors. Pray for our Nation.

vvv

Lake Eufaula reading: March 25

Current level — 188.87

Full pool — 188.00

Water temperature — mid-60s

Heavy stain

Tournament Schedule

MARCH

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

11-12 — ABA Division #12

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

