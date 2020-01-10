The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — Fishing remains tough with the weather fronts, wind, rain and muddy water. Fish are suspended off the ledges near structure and trash piles. Chatter baits and lipless crank baits are working. The fish are full and the noisy baits are attracting a reaction strike. It takes working an area thoroughly. Keep an eye on the birds; they will lead you to the shad pods. Use a Little George or lipless crank baits in the pods, hybrids and bass are feeding there.

Catfish are eating cut bait shallow on jugs.

Crappie remain suspended in manmade brush piles and are hitting minnows. Try to find cleaner water when the sun is up and work those areas.

Hopefully the weather will settle down and the fishing will be more consistent. These Eufaula fish are healthy and there is plenty of bait for them to eat. Spring fishing promises to be extremely good.

Get registered to fish the Albany Bass Club’s Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament in March. It’s the old Easter Seal’s Tournament. Applications are at our local tackle stores, or you can register at www.albanybassclub.com. We will also have our Alabama Children’s Classic tournament in June.

Be safe on the water, make memories with your kids and grandkids in God’s great outdoors.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishingguide service.com www.alabamachildrensclassic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Jan. 8

Current Level — 188.72

Full Pool — 188.00

Water temperature — Low 50’s

Muddy

Tournament Schedule

JANUARY

11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation

25 — Alabama Crappie Masters

25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

FEBRUARY

1 — ABN College State Championship

8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier

22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division

22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

29 — ABA AFT Division 12

MARCH

March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)

7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers

7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples

13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament

14 — ABN Qualifiers

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

