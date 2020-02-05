Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY TODAY... .MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AS WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MOVE ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. MANY LOCATIONS WITHIN THE WATCH AREA HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, NORTHEAST ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, BLOUNT, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA, CHEROKEE AND ETOWAH. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE TODAY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&