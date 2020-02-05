The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — We continue to experience muddy water conditions. Noisy baits are still the most effective bait choice. Electronics are very important right now. Locate the trash piles on the ledge drops to locate the bass. Keep your lure in front of the fish, work it slow.
Traps with loud rattles and big spoons worked vertically around these bass will get a strike. If the water is moving, the areas between the causeway and the trestle have been holding fish as well. There are plenty of trash piles north of White Oak for the deep water fishermen and down south; the shallow bite has improved. Blasé baits are the trick there. Plastics on Texas rigs and Jig’s work well on the shore cover. Red works well in the dirty water.
Crappie are still deep on trash piles eating minnows.
Cats are continuing to hit shallow jugs baited with cut bait and hotdogs.
Please visit www.albanybassclub.com and sign up for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament March 28 and www.alabamachildrensclassic.org to sign up for a our 20th annual benefit tournament for Niemann-Pick disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. Information about both events are on the websites.
Major League Fishing is in town now. The community has an opportunity to meet these famous pros Saturday at 5 p.m. at Parkview for a barbecue supper and testimonies from Mark Rose, Andy Montgomery, Alton Jones Sr. and Alton Jones Jr., and again at Lakepoint State Park on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. All the pros will be at Lakepoint. It is a privilege to have this caliber of anglers in our community. Give them a good ’ole Eufaula welcome. They are all members of our Eufaula fishing family.
Be safe on the water with these crazy weather patterns we are experiencing. Take time to take your young family members fishing and create those lifetime memories sharing in what God gas provided for us.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: Feb. 5
» Current level — 189.02
» Full pool — 188.00
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
FEBRUARY
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
