Sam Williams — Storms and rain continue to keep the river muddy. Fish are suspended in the creeks in 5 to 28 feet. It takes a noisy bait to attract attention and bet a strike. Chatter baits and loud rattle traps are a good choice. Suspending jerk baits are a good choice as well. Pull then down in the schools and stop the retrieve and let them slowly rise a few feet and pull them back down. Red baits work well in dirty water. The bass have spawned again, if you know of shallow areas where they worked before, these areas will get a hit on the bedding fish. Shaky heads and noisy jigs will work.
Crappie are still on the ledges near trash piles. Minnows are the answer in this muddy water.
Catfish are holding shallow and you can get a good meal on jugs baited with cut bait.
Get registered to fish the Albany Bass Club’s Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament in March. (The old Easter Seals Tournament) Applications are at our local tackle stores or you can register at www.albanybassclub.com. We will also have our Alabama Children’s Classic tournament in June; visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org for details on our changes and bigger pay out for 2020.
Be safe on the water and make memories with your kids and grandkids in God’s great outdoors.
God bless and good fishin’.
Capt. Sam Williams
Lake Eufaula reading: Jan. 15
» Current Level — 189.72
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — Low 60s
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
JANUARY
25 — Alabama Crappie Masters
25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
FEBRUARY
1 — ABN College State Championship
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
