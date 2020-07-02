The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The water level continues to hold steady and the shallow bite is hot all day. The panfish and shad are feeding in the shallow areas and the bass are feeding on them. The frog and blade baits continue to be a great choice and the shaky heads and Texas rigs using trick worms in watermelon/red and watermelon candy are the better choices. The Snagless Sally is also a great bait that comes through the cover better than other blade baits. Sportsman’s Lodge is the only place we have found them in town. The drops are holding deeper bass where you find cover and trash piles. Carolina rigs, deep running crank baits, lipless crank baits and large spoons are the bait choices in these areas.
Crappie are holding in their summer pattern on deeper trash piles in the creeks. Jigs and minnow tipped jigs as well as minnows on an Aberdeen hook will get a good mess for the table.
Catfish are still eating cut bait on jugs and bottom fishing. The bigger ones are in the mouth of the creeks. You will also find cats cursing the shallows eating the bream and bait fish where the bass are biting. Don’t be surprised when a nice cat hits your artificial lures.
Bream are working the banks under overhangs, around the shallow grass and on the flats. Wigglers and crickets are the trick here. Using ultra-light tackle for these fighters will give you a lot of fun, especially for the youngsters.
Get your kid’s out on the water, the virus does not like the sun and you can create family time and memories for a lifetime. Take advantage of what God has provided for us to enjoy. Seeing the beauty HE has made, it is so relaxing and mind settling in the crazy times we are living in. Pray for one another and love one another.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: July 1» Current Level — 189.50
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Mid 80s
» Clear to light stain
Tournament Schedule
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
