Sam Williams — The heavy rains have muddied up some of the creeks and it is flowing into the river. Late last week the worm bite on green pumpkin and June bug trick worms on small jigs and Texas rigs was really hot for a couple of days. The fronts and rains have slowed things down again. The deeper fish are slow but hitting big baits worked slow. Big spoons worked vertically in a school will also work.
Crappie are deep on trash piles on the drops. Small spoons will work here as well. Minnows will get a bite too.
Catfish have moved deeper now and will still bite cut bait on jugs; make the lines deeper now.
Be safe on the river, dress warm and watch the fronts and winds during these weather changes.
Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 18
» Current Level — 190.16
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — Low 50s
» Stained to muddy in some creeks
2020 Tournament Schedule
JANUARY
11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation
25 — Alabama Crappie Masters
25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
FEBRUARY
1 — ABN College State Championship
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
