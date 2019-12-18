fishing report photo

Command Sergeant Major John Howerton of Dahlonega, Georgia Ranger training base is the winner of the 2019 Henry Rifle from the Alabama Children’s Classic Foundation.

 Photo provided by Sam Williams

Sam Williams — The heavy rains have muddied up some of the creeks and it is flowing into the river. Late last week the worm bite on green pumpkin and June bug trick worms on small jigs and Texas rigs was really hot for a couple of days. The fronts and rains have slowed things down again. The deeper fish are slow but hitting big baits worked slow. Big spoons worked vertically in a school will also work.

Crappie are deep on trash piles on the drops. Small spoons will work here as well. Minnows will get a bite too.

Catfish have moved deeper now and will still bite cut bait on jugs; make the lines deeper now.

Be safe on the river, dress warm and watch the fronts and winds during these weather changes.

Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org; get signed up for our newsletter. The changes for the 2020 tournament have been posted. We listened to our fishermen and made the changes.

We still need volunteers and business support for Scott Woodruff and his journey for his heart transplant. You can contact Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 for information about the National Transplant Foundation and how you can help our local hero.

Merry Christmas, remember the real reason we celebrate is the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishing guideservice.com www.alabamachildrens classic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 18

» Current Level — 190.16

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — Low 50s

» Stained to muddy in some creeks

2020 Tournament Schedule

JANUARY

11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation

25 — Alabama Crappie Masters

25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

FEBRUARY

1 — ABN College State Championship

8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier

22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division

22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

29 — ABA AFT Division 12

MARCH

March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)

7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers

7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples

13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament

14 — ABN Qualifiers

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

